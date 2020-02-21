Telus brings back $85/20GB promotional plan once again

Vancouver-based national telecom company Telus is once again offering users an $85/20GB plan.
Telus, as well as Bell and Rogers, have been offering versions of the $85/20GB plan on and off over the last few weeks. Telus has now brought it back again for a limited time. MobileSyrup has reached out to Telus to confirm just how long the plan will be around.
Currently, the $85/20GB promotional plan comes in two flavours. The first is the Peace of Mind Connect variant, which includes 20GB of high-speed data followed by unlimited usage at a maximum throttled speed of 512Kbps. Further, as the plan is a Connect plan, subscribers can connect extra devices like tablets or smartwatches to the data pool.
Alternatively, customers can get the deal as a Simple Share plan, which offers 20GB of shareable data, but includes overage rates if customers exceed their data allotment for the billing cycle. Telus charges overages at $10 per 100MB of additional data used.
Regardless if customers go with the Peace of Mind Connect or Simple Share plan, both include the following:
- Unlimited nationwide calls
- Unlimited nationwide text, picture and video messaging
- Voicemail
- Call display
- Call waiting
- Conference calling
While the $85/20GB promo may not seem as good as the $75/20GB promo previously offered by the Big Three, it’s worth noting that this promotion still saves users $15 per month. Typically, to get a Peace of Mind Connect or Simple Share plan with 20GB of data, Telus customers would have to pay $100 per month.
It’s also worth noting that Telus still offers its $75/10GB plan as well for those who don’t need 20GB of data per month.
Comments