Telus brings back $85/20GB promotional plan once again

It's a pretty solid deal and only around for a limited time

Feb 21, 2020

10:30 AM EST

Vancouver-based national telecom company Telus is once again offering users an $85/20GB plan.

Telus, as well as Bell and Rogers, have been offering versions of the $85/20GB plan on and off over the last few weeks. Telus has now brought it back again for a limited time. MobileSyrup has reached out to Telus to confirm just how long the plan will be around.

Currently, the $85/20GB promotional plan comes in two flavours. The first is the Peace of Mind Connect variant, which includes 20GB of high-speed data followed by unlimited usage at a maximum throttled speed of 512Kbps. Further, as the plan is a Connect plan, subscribers can connect extra devices like tablets or smartwatches to the data pool.

Alternatively, customers can get the deal as a Simple Share plan, which offers 20GB of shareable data, but includes overage rates if customers exceed their data allotment for the billing cycle. Telus charges overages at $10 per 100MB of additional data used.

Regardless if customers go with the Peace of Mind Connect or Simple Share plan, both include the following:

  • Unlimited nationwide calls
  • Unlimited nationwide text, picture and video messaging
  • Voicemail
  • Call display
  • Call waiting
  • Conference calling

While the $85/20GB promo may not seem as good as the $75/20GB promo previously offered by the Big Three, it’s worth noting that this promotion still saves users $15 per month. Typically, to get a Peace of Mind Connect or Simple Share plan with 20GB of data, Telus customers would have to pay $100 per month.

It’s also worth noting that Telus still offers its $75/10GB plan as well for those who don’t need 20GB of data per month.

You can learn more about the plan on Telus’ website.

