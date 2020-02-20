Once again, Rogers is offering users a 20GB plan with unlimited throttled data for $85 per pay period.
This is one of Rogers’ Infinite plans that regularly costs $95. That said, the carrier has offered this sale repeatedly over the past few weeks. Bell is currently offering a similar deal.
The plan also comes with:
- Unlimited Sharable Data
- Unlimited Canada Wide calling
- Unlimited text, picture and video messaging
- No more data overages
- Enhanced voicemail
- Call and name display
- Call waiting, forwarding and group calling
Head over to Rogers’ website to check out more about the plan.
Source: Rogers
