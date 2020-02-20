PREVIOUS|
Rogers 20GB/$85 data deal is back again

The carrier is taking $10 off its mid-tier unlimited plan

Once again, Rogers is offering users a 20GB plan with unlimited throttled data for $85 per pay period.

This is one of Rogers’ Infinite plans that regularly costs $95. That said, the carrier has offered this sale repeatedly over the past few weeks. Bell is currently offering a similar deal.

The plan also comes with:

  • Unlimited Sharable Data
  • Unlimited Canada Wide calling
  • Unlimited text, picture and video messaging
  • No more data overages
  • Enhanced voicemail
  • Call and name display
  • Call waiting, forwarding and group calling

Head over to Rogers’ website to check out more about the plan.

Source: Rogers

