Telus brings back $75/20GB plan again, available until February 10

Telus is bringing back its $75/20GB promotional plan again.
Over the last several weekends, the Vancouver-based national telecommunications company launched $75/20GB offers. This time around, the deal expires on Monday, February 10th.
The promotional plan replaces the usual $75/10GB Peace of Mind plan. Like the typical offer, the new promotional plan includes 20GB of high-speed data usage. Once customers surpass that cap, Telus throttles the data to a maximum speed of 512Kbps, but customers can continue to use it without facing overage fees.
Additionally, the plan includes unlimited nationwide calling, unlimited text, picture and video messaging, voicemail, call display, call waiting and conference calling.
This promotional plan is not to be confused with Telus’ $85/20GB plan, which launched earlier this week and also expires on February 10th. It’s a Peace of Mind Connect plan, which includes data access for connected devices like smartwatches or tablets.
Typically, Telus customers would have to subscribe to the Peace of Mind Connect Plus plan for $100 per month to get 20GB of data. However, with these promotions, customers can get 20GB for $85 or $75 per month, which means significant savings.
If you haven’t gotten this promotional plan already, now’s your chance to do so. You can learn more about it on Telus’ website.
