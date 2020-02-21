Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip is now available in Canada

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, the first foldable smartphone actually worth buying, is now available in Canada.
The Z Flip is set to be sold in-store at Samsung Experience locations for $1,819 CAD. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Z Flip will also be available through Samsung’s online store.
As expected, the Z Flip will also be sold by several Canadian carriers with Rogers, Telus, Bell, Virgin, Vidéotron, and Freedom Mobile. Depending on the carrier, the Galaxy Flip is available for as low as $0 on a 24-month term.
Regarding specs, the Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch 1080 x 2636 pixel resolution (425ppi) AMOLED FHD+ display, a tiny 1.05-inch cover screen designed for notifications and a rear camera viewfinder. Additionally, it sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The device’s rear-facing camera specs include a 12-megapixel wide shooter coupled with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The smartphone’s Infinity-O display’s front-facing camera measures in at 10 megapixels. It’s worth noting that the Z Flip is the first foldable to feature a hole-punch camera.
The phone also features an ‘Ultra-thin Glass Display,’ a USB-C port, support for wireless charging and a 3,300mAh battery. It’s worth noting that the Z Flip doesn’t feature a microSD card slot.
In Canada, the Z Flip is available in ‘Mirror Purple’ and ‘Mirror Black.’
Unlike Samsung’s first-generation Galaxy Fold, the South Korean tech giant has opted to drop Z Flip in Canada relatively close to the foldable smartphone’s U.S. release. With the Fold, Samsung first stated that it planned to release the device in the Canadian market in the summer, before eventually cancelling the handset’s release following issues with its hinge and display.
Samsung eventually backpedalled on this and released the Galaxy Fold in Canada on December 6th, 2019 for $2,599. It’s worth pointing out that in Canada, the Z Flip is $780 cheaper than the Galaxy Fold.
For more on the Galaxy Z Flip, check out my initial impressions of the smartphone.
