Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is coming to Canada after all for $2,599

Despite cancelling the Galaxy Fold’s Canadian release in early September, Samsung has announced that the company’s first foldable smartphone is coming to Canada in a limited capacity.
The pricey smartphone — which costs $2,599 CAD — is set to be sold exclusively at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada starting on December 6th, 2019.
Specific Samsung Experience locations where the Galaxy Fold will be available include the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Sherway Gardens and Yorkdale Shopping Centre, all malls located in the greater Toronto area.
“Canadians have overwhelmingly shared their excitement for the Galaxy Fold, and we’re thrilled to now be offering it at our Samsung Experiences Stores across Canada,” said Jennifer Safruk, vice president of sales and product management at Samsung in a recent statement.
Samsung says that every Galaxy Fold purchase includes “exclusive access to Galaxy Fold Premiere Service,” which includes a screen repair offer and 24/7 technical support available at 1-888-970-FOLD.
The fold will only be available in ‘Cosmos Black’ in Canada.
