PREVIOUS
News

Another pair of Canadians plan to drive coast-to-coast in a Tesla

They're hoping to get to their destination in roughly three days

Feb 20, 2020

9:00 PM EST

0 comments

Another batch of Canadians is planning to drive from the west coast to the east coast in roughly three days.

This time around, it’s a team of two people. The pair is hoping to be able to drive constantly to make the trip as fast as possible. The drivers are Ian Pavelko from Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec and Trevor Page of Aurora, Ontario.

They’re driving a performance Tesla Model 3 and are banking on Tesla’s new V3 Superchargers that can refill 50 percent of a Model 3’s battery in roughly 15 minutes.

The route will take them from the Tsawwassen reserve area in Delta, British Columbia all the way to Point Pleasant Park in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

This is the second time that two Canadians have attempted this feat. The first trial took place in late December but didn’t get completed due to bad weather conditions.

This time around the new team is more hopeful that they can show Canadians that battery range anxiety isn’t as bad as most people think.

Source: Tesla Owners Online

Related Articles

News

Jan 31, 2020

11:13 AM EST

Musk says Model S to get 400 mile range in the future

News

Feb 13, 2020

12:15 PM EST

Tesla recalling some Model Xs from 2016 in Canada

News

Feb 3, 2020

8:06 AM EST

Cybertruck-inspired custom iPhone 11 Pro is covered in titanium and pain

Comments