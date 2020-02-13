PREVIOUS|
OnePlus 8 reportedly spotted on Geekbench

The OnePlus 8 is listed with a multi-core score of 12,541

Feb 13, 2020

1:12 PM EST

Geekbench is a great place to look up a phone’s benchmark scores and an even better place to find leaks.

The latest leak to come from the platform is a listing for a OnePlus phone with the codename ‘GALILEI IN2025‘ that is assumed to be the OnePlus 8.

This alleged OnePlus 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor and runs the Android 10. Also, it looks like this handset features 8GB of RAM.

In the benchmarking test, the device featured a single-core score of 4,276 and a multi-core score of 12,541. The single-core score is actually in line with phones sporting a Snapdragon 855 processor, while the multi-core score is what we expect we’d to find in a Snapdragon 865.

However, it’s important to note that this is likely a prototype of the lowest-end OP8 model and probably does not reflect the phone’s final benchmarking scores. Additionally, Geekbench scores do not represent how well a phone actually functions in the real world.

Previous rumours indicate that OnePlus has pushed up the release date for its new handsets to late April to May.

Source: Geekbench Via: Android Headlines

