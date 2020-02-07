PREVIOUS|
OnePlus rumoured to launch 8 and 8 Pro in either late April or May

The phones will also launch in a green colour, hopefully it looks awesome

Finally, a leak that’s not about a Samsung phone.

17-year-old leaker Ishan Agarwal has tweeted out new information about the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. Reportedly, these two handsets — and maybe even the 8 Lite — will launch sooner than in previous years.

In 2019, OnePlus launched the 7 and 7 Pro in May. However, according to Agarwal, the China-based company will unveil its new devices in either late March or April.

Additionally, there will be a green colour variant for both phones.

What’s also interesting about the leak is the mention of a OnePlus 8 Lite as the company hasn’t previously launched a Lite version of its handsets.

