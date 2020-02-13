PREVIOUS|
Telus offers phone and plan deals for Family Day

These Family Day deals end on February 17th

Now until February 17th, B.C.-based carrier Telus is offering three Family Day promotions.

One of the deals offers free BeatsX earbuds with any iPhone XS purchase.

Additionally, there’s another promotion that offers Endless data with Peace of Mind Connect for $85 + Telus Family Discount. This discount includes 20GB of highspeed internet and offers savings of $10 to $20 per additional family members.

The last deal gives users that sign up for a Peace of Mind Connect plan and buy a S10 series or Note 10+ smartphone, a Galaxy Watch Active 2 for free.

Source: Telus 

