Qualcomm announces new Snapdragon 865, 765 and 765G platforms

Qualcomm opened its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit in Maui, Hawaii by announcing two new 5G mobile platforms.
First up is the Snapdragon 865, which includes the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF system. Qualcomm calls it the world’s most advanced 5G platform and claims it deliver unmated connectivity and performance.
Unsurprisingly, the Snapdragon 865 will power the “next generation of flagship devices.” The 865 is a successor of the 855 that powered many Android flagships from 2019.
If the name sounds familiar, it may be because a Chinese phone manufacturer previously leaked the processor. Back in October, the company announced a new device set to launch in 2020 that would use the Snapdragon 865. The chip also turned up in other rumours, but Qualcomm will confirm all the details later in the Tech Summit.
Qualcomm also announced the Snapdragon 765 platform, which includes the Snapdragon 765G. It offers integrated 5G connectivity, advanced AI processing and some Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences.
Qualcomm plans to announce full platform details on December 4th at its Tech Summit. Here’s how you can watch the keynote live.
More to come…
