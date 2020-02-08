Crash Bandicoot mobile game leaks, developed by the makers of Candy Crush

Activision is working on a Crash Bandicoot mobile game, according to a new leak.
On Twitter, users Jump Button (@jumpbuttoncb) and Motwera (@motwera) posted screenshots of the game that they saw on Facebook.
CRASH BANDICOOT MOBILE GAME REVEALED
investigation by myself and @Motwera
This game can be signed up for NOW it seems.
The way the link was found was by searching the name on FB after previously being a fan of the FB page tied to the Brazilian ads.https://t.co/98Qq3jkJCZ pic.twitter.com/AE6bPek4rq
— JumpButton (@jumpbuttoncb) February 7, 2020
The screenshots in question reveal that Activision-owned King — the studio behind the massively popular Candy Crush games — is working on the Crash mobile game. Further, the stills show that the yet-to-be-named Crash title is an endless runner in the vein of Temple Run.
However, even more details come via Storemaven, which actually has an entire listing for the game. Based on the description found on this page, the Crash mobile game will also feature some sort of base building mechanic.
According to the listing, players will “unlock key buildings and create an arsenal of weapons” while “grow[ing] and harvest[ing] crops to produce powerful serums.” These descriptions suggest there will be some sort of ‘tower defense’ mini-game where you’ll need to use the base that you’ve built and armed to repel incoming waves of enemies.
While there have been several Crash mobile games in the past, none have featured a base building mechanic. Moreover, they were all released between 2004 and 2010, making a new Crash mobile game all the more notable.
As a whole, the Crash franchise has seen a resurgence in popularity over the past few years thanks to remade versions of older games. In 2017, Activision released the N. Sane Trilogy, a collection of the first three Crash games from the original PlayStation with a suite of improvements. Last year also saw the release of Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, a remake of the original Crash Team Racing from Quebec City developer Beenox.
Both the N. Sane Trilogy and Nitro-Fueled were significant critical and commercial successes, so it makes sense that Activision is looking to capitalize further on Crash. At the same time, there hasn’t been a new console platforming entry in the franchise since 2008’s Mind Over Mutant. Therefore, an endless mobile runner is likely not what many fans were hoping for.
It’s important to note that none of the leaks indicate when the game may come out. Given that there are all of these images and descriptions, though, it seems likely that it will release later this year.
However, Activision has yet to comment on the existence of the mobile game.
