Here’s the clearest look yet at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung's next foldable phone is right around the corner

Feb 8, 2020

10:20 AM EST

A new look at Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip offers the best glimpse at the foldable phone to date.

The latest update on Z Flip comes by way of Engadget, which says it received images of the handset from a tipster.

Short videos and renders have teased the phone so far, but Engadget‘s photos are the clearest yet.

Galaxy Z Flip

Most notably, the new pictures fully show the device as it’s folded and unfolded. In the latter form, you can see the dual-lens camera and external notification display.

In addition to these images, this week also surfaced rumours of the phone’s specs, including 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 2636 x 1080 pixel resolution, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a Snapdragon 855+ processor.

Samsung is expected to formally unveil the Galaxy Z Flip at its ‘Unpacked’ event on Tuesday, February 11th. Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for full coverage from the keynote. In the meantime, read about what to expect from Unpacked here.

Source: Engadget

