Motorola Razr care video tells users ‘bumps and lumps’ are normal

If you live stateside, today is Razr day.
Motorola’s fancy foldable smartphone sporting the nostalgic Razr branding and flip phone style is available for pre-order now at Verizon.
While that doesn’t mean much for Canadians looking to buy the phone, it does mean we get more details. Specifically, Motorola dropped a slew of videos on its YouTube channel that reside partway between advertisement and how-to for using the phone.
In particular, a new ‘Caring for Razr’ video details how to care for the device with a few basic instructions. First up, the video notes that the Razr is water repellant and that owners can wipe it off with a dry cloth. After that, things go off the rails.
Bumps and lumps are okay
The video starts talking about the screen, noting that it’s “made to bend” and that “bumps and lumps are normal.” However, in light of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, that sentiment is worrying.
The Fold was initially delayed due to an issue with debris getting beneath the display. The Verge notes that its Fold review unit had a few bumps and lumps that appeared before the screen failed. MobileSyrup did not encounter a similar issue with its Fold review unit.
However, Motorola says it built its hinge differently and the company’s design allows for more flex than the Fold. Further, the Razr can fold completely flat, thanks to a series of panels that move beneath the screen. You can see it clearly when folding the phone; the screen bends inward to prevent creasing as the panels move out of the way.
In November, I went to Los Angeles, California to spend some time with the device and wrote a detailed hands-on about the Razr. One thing I noticed when it came to the display was that it felt mushy in the center where it folds. Based on what we know about the device, I believe that mushiness comes in part from the plastic material used to make the screen. Coupled with the moving panels, it leaves a small area where the screen is malleable.
Ultimately, we’ll have to wait until we conduct a full review of the Razr before we make a determination about the bumpiness or lumpiness of the screen. It’s possible that that may be something that gets worse over time.
The video includes other care instructions, such as avoid sharp objects and screen protectors, and fold the phone before putting it in a pocket or purse. These instructions suggest Motorola knows the screen is fragile, but one company executive told The Verge that Motorola wouldn’t tell people they should be cautious using the device. It looks like at least a little caution is needed, though.
However, the flip side of that is Motorola made it clear screen protectors aren’t a good idea. It isn’t clear why, but if the Fold was anything to go by, it’s possible the adhesive could damage the screen.
Those interested can check out the other videos on Motorola’s channel, which detail other aspects of the Razr experience like unboxing the phone and camera features.
Comments