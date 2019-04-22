Samsung officially delays the Galaxy Fold’s U.S. release date ‘indefinitely’

Samsung has confirmed earlier reports stating that it plans to delay the U.S. release of its $1,980 (roughly $2,600 CAD) foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold.
In a statement to multiple publications, Samsung says that it will reveal the phone’s new “release date in the coming weeks.” The Galaxy Fold was initially slated to release on April 26th in the United States.
Last week, reports emerged that the display featured in the Galaxy Fold started to fail in several review units. Some issues were related to a “protective layer” being removed from the display, while others related to what seems to be the screen being outright faulty in other ways.
Samsung’s full statement regarding the Fold’s delay can be read below:
“We recently unveiled a completely new mobile category: a smartphone using multiple new technologies and materials to create a display that is flexible enough to fold. We are encouraged by the excitement around the Galaxy Fold.
While many reviewers shared with us the vast potential they see, some also showed us how the device needs further improvements that could ensure the best possible user experience.
To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. We plan to announce the release date in the coming weeks.
Initial findings from the inspection of reported issues on the display showed that they could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge. There was also an instance where substances found inside the device affected the display performance.
We will take measures to strengthen the display protection. We will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer so that our customers get the most out of their Galaxy Fold.
We value the trust our customers place in us and they are always our top priority. Samsung is committed to working closely with customers and partners to move the industry forward. We want to thank them for their patience and understanding.”
My Samsung Galaxy Fold screen broke after just a day https://t.co/68YwG1034i pic.twitter.com/LgnLaZ1Gx0
— The Verge (@verge) April 17, 2019
While some of the Fold’s display problems, with The Verge’s Dieter Bohn (@backlon) being the most notable example, seem to stem from the smartphone’s display just outright being faulty, others involve what looks like a screen protector being removed from the Fold’s inner 7.3-inch AMOLED polymer display.
For example, CNBC tech editor Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) also experienced similar problems with the Galaxy Fold’s display.
After one day of use… pic.twitter.com/VjDlJI45C9
— Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) April 17, 2019
On the other hand, Bloomberg technology reporter Mark Gurman (@markgurman) and YouTuber Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) both removed what they assumed was a screen protector from the Galaxy Fold, only to find out that it is actually a protective layer holding the screen together.
It has gotten progressively worse. Here’s the latest, photo taken now. One photo is from last night. Other photo is earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/qzmlM0a3pL
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019
The phone comes with this protective layer/film. Samsung says you are not supposed to remove it. I removed it, not knowing you’re not supposed to (consumers won’t know either). It appeared removable in the left corner, so I took it off. I believe this contributed to the problem. pic.twitter.com/fU646D2zpY
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019
PSA: There’s a layer that appears to be a screen protector on the Galaxy Fold’s display. It’s NOT a screen protector. Do NOT remove it.
I got this far peeling it off before the display spazzed and blacked out. Started over with a replacement. pic.twitter.com/ZhEG2Bqulr
— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 17, 2019
Though it initially looked like those that removed the protective display layer ignored the written warning on the Fold’s packaging, it seems that isn’t the case. Many Fold review units did not feature the warning on their packing.
It’s unclear if this delay will shift the Canadian release date of the Fold, which Samsung Canada says is still set for Summer 2019. Samsung Canada sent MobileSyrup the following statement regarding the Galaxy Fold’s Canadian release date.
Though Samsung has not revealed how much the Galaxy Fold will cost in Canada, the foldable smartphone costs $,1980 USD (roughly $2,600 CAD).
Update 22/04/2019 4:58: The story has been updated with more information regarding the Galaxy Fold’s Canadian release date.
