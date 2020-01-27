Samsung’s Galaxy S20 and Z Flip smartphones may come out sooner than you’d think.
Previous rumours suggested that Samsung would release the Galaxy S20 on March 13th, but it looks like both the Galaxy Z Flip and S20 will release even sooner.
According to XDA Developer’s Max Weinbach Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Flip on February 14th, mere days after the announcement. Weinbach says it’ll cost $1,400 USD (roughly $1,845 CAD). In the U.S., the device will be available unlocked and at AT&T.
While we’re not sure about Canadian details yet, likely, the device might only be available at the Samsung Galaxy Experience Stores, similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Fold.
S20, S20+, S20 Ultra will likely be available first Friday of March. S20 Ultra should retail for $1300.
— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 27, 2020
Further, Weinbach says that the S20 series will “likely” come out on March 6th. This is a full week before the previous rumours that suggested these devices will launch on March 13th. Additionally, Weinbach tweet states that the Ultra variant will cost $1,300 USD (roughly $1,713 CAD.)
Weinbach is responsible for plenty of the Samsung leaks within the past few weeks, including the pricing and a hands-on video of the S20 series.
In other news, the Weinbach also revealed that the Galaxy Buds+ will feature “Active Noise Isolation,” and will feature double the life as the original Galaxy Buds. The Galaxy Buds+ will reportedly cost $149 USD (about $196 CAD.)
Samsung will officially reveal the Galaxy Z Flip and S20 series and the Galaxy Buds+ on February 11th.
Source: Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach)
