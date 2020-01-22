Motorola Razr to release on February 6th in U.S., no Canadian details yet

Motorola’s nostalgic Razr smartphone, the company’s first foldable, will release in the U.S. on February 6th, but the company has yet to release Canadian specifics.
The American telecommunications company announced it would delay the new Razr in December just days before the device was available for pre-order. Motorola said it decided to delay the device due to high demand for the phone and not because of technical issues. Samsung, which also released a foldable device in 2019, had to delay the Galaxy Fold due to issues with the display.
At the time, Motorola said the delay wouldn’t significantly shift the original launch timeline. The device was expected to be available in January 2020 in the U.S. Now, however, it will be available for pre-order exclusively through U.S. carrier Verizon starting January 26th and will release on February 6th.
Unfortunately, Motorola has not shared details about how or if the delay will affect Canadians. At the Razr’s unveiling in Los Angeles in November, Motorola told me that the Razr would be available in Canada in early 2020. It didn’t specify an exact date, or share other availability details including price.
The vague ‘early 2020’ timeline has not changed and Motorola hasn’t shared new information since the delay.
So far, it appears only Telus will offer the Razr. The Vancouver-based national carrier launched a page in December for customers to sign-up for notifications about when pre-orders launch for the phone.
Motorola has not shared Canadian pricing, but the phone is expected to cost $1,499 USD (roughly about $1,973 CAD) when it does launch. If the Canadian pricing doesn’t differ significantly from that, the phone will likely be cheaper than other foldables on offer, including the $2,600 Samsung Galaxy Fold.
Source: Gizmodo
Comments