First gameplay of PlayStation 5 launch title ‘Godfall’ reportedly leaks online

The first gameplay footage for PlayStation 5 launch title Godfall has seemingly leaked online.
The video was first posted to Reddit, although it’s since been uploaded to website Streamable after the original poster deleted their account.
The trailer, which runs for about 1 minute and 15 seconds, shows an armoured character fighting off various enemies using a giant sword. The combat seems reminiscent of other action games like God of War or Darksiders.
Godfall was originally revealed as a PS5 launch title at The Game Awards in December, albeit through a short cutscene-centric video that featured no actual gameplay. At the time, developer Counterplay and publisher Gearbox described the game as a “looter slasher,” which makes it sound like it will feature various RPG mechanics. Gearbox also confirmed that Godfall would be a PS5 console exclusive, meaning that it won’t appear on the Nintendo Switch or Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X.
Notably, Godfall is actually the only PS5 launch title that we’ve actually seen so far.
While it’s safe to assume that certain annualized franchises, like Call of Duty and FIFA, will have entries on PS5 this year, those titles have yet to be unveiled. Similarly, rumours point to a Norse mythology-inspired Assassin’s Creed game releasing on PS5 later this year, although that, too, hasn’t yet been confirmed.
Overall, Sony has been very coy about the PS5. None of the company’s first-party exclusives for the console have been revealed as of yet. This is in stark contrast to Microsoft, which has already confirmed that Halo Infinite — the latest entry in its biggest exclusive franchise — will be an Xbox Series X launch title. At The Game Awards, Microsoft also revealed Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, another Xbox exclusive.
Beyond games, Sony has also mentioned that the PS5’s biggest features have yet to be revealed. It’s unclear when the PS5 will be finally be shown off, but many rumours point to a February unveiling. The console will launch sometime this holiday.
Via: Polygon
