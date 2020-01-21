Bell’s streaming service Crave is about to be bilingual

Starting on January 28th, Crave will officially become bilingual as platform-wide Frech language support rolls out.
Righ away, Crave is going to add 5,000 hours of exclusive new French-language content to its streaming library and HBO shows like The Outsider, The New Pope and Madame Lebrun.
It will even have a new French-language Crave Original Series called Pour Toujours Plus Un Jour.
Bell Media’s @CraveCanada Becomes Bilingual Jan. 28 https://t.co/fNnPWUA2hC pic.twitter.com/N6oOWszLjF
— Crave_PR (@Crave_PR) January 21, 2020
If subscribers boost their subscription to include the Crave + Super Écran add-on, they gain an additional 1,000 hours of French content. This add-on costs $10 per month on top of the base $10 Crave price, or $100 per year.
Bell has also confirmed that it will get access to the French language tracks for any HBO Max original programming slated to release later this year.
Source: Bell Media
