PREVIOUS
News

Bell’s streaming service Crave is about to be bilingual

Bell Media claims there will be up to 6,000 hours of French-language content on the service

Jan 21, 2020

11:34 AM EST

0 comments

Starting on January 28th, Crave will officially become bilingual as platform-wide Frech language support rolls out.

Righ away, Crave is going to add 5,000 hours of exclusive new French-language content to its streaming library and HBO shows like The Outsider, The New Pope and Madame Lebrun.

It will even have a new French-language Crave Original Series called Pour Toujours Plus Un Jour. 

If subscribers boost their subscription to include the Crave + Super Écran add-on, they gain an additional 1,000 hours of French content. This add-on costs $10 per month on top of the base $10 Crave price, or $100 per year.

Bell has also confirmed that it will get access to the French language tracks for any HBO Max original programming slated to release later this year.

Source: Bell Media 

Related Articles

News

Jan 11, 2020

6:04 PM EST

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [January 6 — 12]

News

May 28, 2018

11:47 AM EDT

Google Lens now supports five new languages

News

Feb 1, 2018

1:23 PM EST

‘Crush yourself, go kill him’: Telus apologizes for mistranslated French tweets

News

May 9, 2017

12:17 PM EDT

Assistant in Google Allo now supports French Canadian

Comments