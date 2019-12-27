Samsung may launch next Galaxy S flagship either February 11 or 18

Samsung may launch the next S series smartphone on either February 11th or February 18th.
This leak comes from Samsung tipster Ice Universe who says that he believes in the February 11th release date.
A previous leak suggested the February 18th release date; however.
Another recent Ice Universe tweet suggested that Samsung’s next flagship will go by the S20 branding instead of S11.
It’s currently unclear exactly which day Samsung will announce its next S series smartphone; however, it’s almost certain the South Korean company will launch the device in February.
Source: @UniverseIce
