PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung may launch next Galaxy S flagship either February 11 or 18

Ice Universe believes in the February 11th launch date

Dec 27, 2019

11:08 AM EST

0 comments

Samsung may launch the next S series smartphone on either February 11th or February 18th.

This leak comes from Samsung tipster Ice Universe who says that he believes in the February 11th release date.

A previous leak suggested the February 18th release date; however.

Another recent Ice Universe tweet suggested that Samsung’s next flagship will go by the S20 branding instead of S11.

It’s currently unclear exactly which day Samsung will announce its next S series smartphone; however, it’s almost certain the South Korean company will launch the device in February.

Source: @UniverseIce

Related Articles

News

Dec 20, 2019

11:13 AM EST

Samsung S11+ rumoured to feature 5x optical zoom with 48-megapixel sensor

News

Dec 23, 2019

12:37 PM EST

Samsung Canada’s Boxing Week sale slashes prices on Note 10, S10, Galaxy Watch, more

News

Dec 27, 2019

2:38 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera module render showcases periscope shooter

Comments