Android 11 likely removing 4GB video recording limit

Code discovered in the Android Open Source Project suggests that Google is going to remove the annoying 4GB video file recording limit.
Current Android devices record video continuously, but every time it reaches 4GB, it saves a file. This means if you record a long video, you’ll end up with a few files in your photos app. For a point of reference, default 4K video recording on a Pixel 4 can record video for roughly 12 minutes before it reaches the 4GB limit, according to XDA Developers.
Google first implemented this 4GB rule back when it was selling the Nexus 5, but since then, almost all phones record in 4K and some are starting to record in 8K. Onboard storage is also expanding, and high-end phones even offer 1TB of storage.
Publications are theorizing that this update will be packed into Android 11, which could launch its first beta in March, but since it’s already in the Open Source Project, it could easily be slipped into the current build of Android.
Source: XDA Developers
