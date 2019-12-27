Samsung may name its next flagship Galaxy S20 and not Galaxy S11

Samsung’s upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S11, may be called the Galaxy S20.
Samsung tipster Ice Universe tweeted out the name ‘Galaxy S20’ alongside another tweet that read “Next year is 2020, and 20 is a new beginning.”
Next year is 2020, and 20 is a new beginning.
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019
It’s unclear what this means, but it’s likely just the reason for the new branding.
If this leak is accurate, it means that Samsung is following Huawei’s route and will be going in tens. Huawei P10, P20 and P30, instead of Apple’s iPhone 11 route, for clarification.
It’s also nice that the S20 is coming out in the year 2020, and it will be very easy for customers to remember.
However, like most leaks take this with a grain of salt.
Source: @UniverseIce
