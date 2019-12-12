Samsung rumoured to launch S11 series and new foldable on February 18

Samsung’s Galaxy S series smartphones typically launch in February, however, the exact date and location of the unveiling is always a mystery.
Well-known Samsung leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has revealed that the phone will launch on February 18th in San Francisco, California. Samsung held its S series Unpacked event in San Francisco last year as well.
Rumors: Samsung Electronics is tentatively launching the Galaxy S11 series and clamshell foldable phones in San Francisco, USA on February 18, 2020.
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 11, 2019
Ice Universe’s tweet suggests that Samsung will unveil its upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone on that day as well. However, previous leaks indicate that this won’t be the case.
Leaks regarding Samsung’s upcoming launches suggest the S11 will be revealed before the foldable at a separate event, with both keynotes taking place in February.
Samsung’s Galaxy S11 series is rumoured to feature four rear-facing cameras: a 108-megapixel sensor, one with 5x optical zoom, another for wide-angle pictures, and a final lens for depth. Additional leaks indicate that the clamshell foldable will feature an identical camera setup.
While Ice Universe is reputable, take this leak with a grain of salt. Samsung could always change its plans and decide to launch the devices elsewhere and on a different date.
Source: @UniverseIce
