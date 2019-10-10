Apple drops first trailer for ‘Truth Be Told’ crime drama with Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul

Apple has released the first trailer for its Apple TV+ Original Truth Be Told, a crime drama series based on Kathleen Barber’s 2017 novel Are You Sleeping.
Truth Be Told follows a true-crime podcaster who revisits the murder case that made her famous but soon discovers that the man she helped incriminate might actually be innocent.
The series was created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife) and stars Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer (The Help) as podcaster Poppy Parnell and Emmy Award winner Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) as convicted murderer Warren Cave.
Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex), Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds), Michael Beach (Third Watch), Mekhi Phifer (ER) and Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) also star in the show.
Truth Be Told will hit Apple TV+ on December 6th. Apple TV+ launches in Canada on November 1st and will cost $5.99 CAD/month.
It’s worth noting that Spencer and Paul will also star in two different projects for Apple TV+ rival Netflix.
Paul will next be seen in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, the feature-length Breaking Bad film that continues the story of his character, Jesse Pinkman. El Camino premieres on Netflix on October 11th.
Spencer, meanwhile, will star in a four-part Netflix series called Madam C.J. Walker about the eponymous black hair care pioneer and mogul. The series will hit the streaming service sometime in 2020.
Source: Apple
