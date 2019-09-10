Here are all of the shows hitting Apple’s TV+ streaming service at launch

During its iPhone fall event, Apple revealed that its TV+ video streaming service will launch on November 1st at a cost of $5.99 CAD/month.
A free seven-day trial will be offered, while those who buy an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or iPod Touch can receive a free one-year subscription. Meanwhile, the $5.99 monthly cost will offer access to the service to up to six users.
Apple also took the opportunity to reveal the full list of original programming that will be available on the service. At launch, Apple TV+ will feature the following nine series:
- Dickinson — a dark comedy coming-of-age series focused on rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson (Edge of Seventeen‘s Hailee Steinfeld)
- The Elephant Queen — a documentary about Athena the elephant that must protect her herd after being forced to leave their waterhole
- For All Mankind — an alternate fiction sci-fi series where the USSR won the space race; starring Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad)
- Ghostwriter — a reinvention of the ’90s PBS children’s mystery series that follows four kids who team up to release fictional characters from books
- The Morning Show — a drama that explores the world of morning news; starring Jennifer Aniston (in her first TV series since Friends), Reese Witherspoon (Walk the Line) and Steve Carrell (The Office)
- Oprah Winfrey’s book club (not an official title) — the media mogul talks with some of the world’s most renowned authors
- See — a filmed-in-Vancouver drama about a world where a virus has rendered the population blind, starring Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Alfre Woodard (Marvel’s Luke Cage)
- Helpsters — a new children’s series from the creators of Sesame Street about a team of monsters who help solve problems
- Snoopy in Space — a new Peanuts story that chronicles Snoopy’s journey to become an astronaut
Beyond these nine debut shows, Apple says additional series will be rolled out to the series each month.
Apple hasn’t confirmed specific release windows for any of these post-launch shows, but here are some of the other Apple TV+ originals that Apple recently detailed:
- The Banker — based on a true story, this film focuses on two African-American entrepreneurs in the 1950s as they provide loans to the black community of Jim Crow, Texas while grappling with a racist society
- Little America — Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick) produce an anthology series about the lives of immigrants in America
- Servant — an M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense) psychological thriller that follows a grieving Philadelphia couple that must deal with a mysterious force that has entered their home
- Truth Be Told — from Octavia Spencer (The Help) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) come a series that explores America’s obsession with true crime podcasts
Other Apple TV+ programming in the works include:
- Defending Jacob, a drama miniseries starring Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame) about a father whose 14-year-old son has been accused of murder
- Swagger!, a drama miniseries that takes a look at NBA star Kevin Durant’s childhood
- An untitled CIA drama series starring Brie Larson (Captain Marvel)
- A revival of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories ’80s anthology series
- A documentary about mental health from Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry
All of these shows will be available from the TV app across all Apple devices.
