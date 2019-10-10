OnePlus announces when Android 10 is coming to its older phone lineup

At the OnePlus 7T series keynote, the company detailed when its phones are going to get OxygenOS 10, which is based on Android 10.
At the event, the company confirmed that the OS version is going to make its way all the way back to the OnePlus 5-series.
To begin with, users with the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T will be able to get the update now.
Beyond the OnePlus 6-series, which includes the 6 and 6T, are getting updated at some point within October to the OxygenOS open beta for Android 10. The full stable version will roll out during November.
Finally, the OnePlus 5-series is getting updated at some point in the company’s second-quarter in 2020.
OxygenOS 10 brings features like an enhanced Zen Mode to the phones, new gestures, better notification controls and more. It has everything in the regular version of Android 10. Plus, some of OnePlus’ default apps are getting updated too.
The gallery app gets a host of improvements, including a slightly new design and there’s a new customization section within the settings that makes tailoring your phone to how you want it, super easy.
