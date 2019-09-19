Netflix’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will not screen in Canadian theatres

Earlier this week, Netflix and Sony Pictures Television revealed that El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will screen in select U.S. theatres.
However, a Netflix Canada spokesperson has confirmed to MobileSyrup that the highly-anticipated Breaking Bad movie follow-up will not play in any Canadian theatres.
Therefore, Canadians will only be able to watch the film when it goes live on Netflix on October 11th.
In the past, Netflix has brought some of its higher-profile original films to Canadian cinemas in limited theatrical runs, including true-crime drama 22 July and comedy-drama Private Life. It’s unclear why El Camino is not being screened in Canada.
Last month, Netflix and Sony finally confirmed the existence of the Breaking Bad film, which had been rumoured for many months. Series creator Vince Gilligan wrote and directed El Camino, which was shot in secret in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Therefore, details on the film are scarce, although it’s confirmed to take place after Breaking Bad and follow Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) as he tries to escape his criminal past.
Further, Gilligan told The Hollywood Reporter that the film will feature more than 10 characters from the show, although he would only confirm two of them — Jesse’s friends Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (Matt L. Jones).
El Camino coming straight to Netflix is particularly notable in an age where many TV series-related films see major theatrical releases, such as 2015’s Entourage, this month’s Downton Abbey and next year’s The Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark.
A Netflix release for El Camino makes sense, however, since Gilligan has long credited Netflix for significantly boosting Breaking Bad‘s popularity following a rating slump on network AMC during the series’ third season.
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will eventually premiere on AMC sometime next year.
Image credit: Sony Pictures Television
