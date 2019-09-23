Apple reveals more details about Oprah’s first TV+ series, ‘Oprah’s Book Club’

Apple has unveiled more details about Oprah’s Book Club, media mogul Oprah Winfrey’s first series for its Apple TV+ video streaming service.
According to Apple, Oprah’s Book Club will be a multimedia experience for users that includes both a curated experience in the Apple Books app and an exclusive companion interview series on Apple TV+.
How it works is Winfrey will select a book that she feels addresses important, thought-provoking issues.
These books will be sold digitally on Apple Books in addition to regular retail chains, with Apple pledging to donate a portion of proceeds to the American Library Association, which promotes libraries and literacy. To further encourage people to use Apple Books, Apple will feature in-depth details about Winfrey’s chosen books and challenge users to keep reading through various daily goals.
Winfrey will then interview the author of her chosen book, which will be recorded and aired as an Apple TV+ exclusive episode.
Winfrey’s first book selection is The Water Dancer, the debut novel from American author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates. According to publisher One World, the novel is about “a magical gift, a devastating loss, and an underground war for freedom.”
The book launches on September 24th, 2019 and will be available at bookstores around the world and on Apple Books in both ebook and audiobook formats.
Following the book’s release, Winfrey will record a discussion with Coates about the novel sometime in October in front of a live audience in Washington, D.C. The associated Oprah’s Book Club Apple TV+ episode will debut on November 1st, the same day that the streaming service launches in Canada and many other countries. Apple says new episodes of Oprah’s Book Club will follow every two months.
Some of the other shows debuting on Apple TV+ on launch day include The Morning Show news drama with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston and the shot-in-Vancouver survival drama starring Jason Momoa. More information on the Apple TV+ launch lineup can be found here.
Apple TV+ will cost $5.99 CAD/month.
Source: Apple
