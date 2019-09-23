Learn how to analyze data and create apps with this $39 MATLAB and LabVIEW bundle

Data permeates in every field, so learning how to interpret this data will make you a valuable asset in any industry as a programmer, engineer, or scientist. Two key tools that translate across fields are MATLAB and LabVIEW, which allow users to analyze data and visualize applications respectively. With the Essential MATLAB & LabVIEW Mega Bundle, you’ll learn how to master both of these tools and more for just $38.56.
If you plan to use MATLAB for data analysis, the courses you need to read are MATLAB Programming & Problem Solving: Go from Beginner to Pro and Advanced MATLAB Data Types & Data Structures. The former will introduce introduce you to MATLAB basics like solving equations and manipulating matrices while the latter will teach you about data types and structures like cells and time tables as well as how to convert between them .
2 courses on LabVIEW are also included in this bundle: A to Z LabVIEW Advanced Programming Course and LabVIEW & Smart Device Connections. The first course will teach you how to work with data acquisitions with NI DAQ, Serial DAQ, and Ethernet DAQ. The second course shows you how to connect to and control smart devices from anywhere in the world using LabVIEW Data Dashboard.
These courses and more within the Essential MATLAB & LabVIEW Mega Bundle will teach you countless applications for MatLAB and LabVIEW, and you can grab it on sale now for $38.56 CAD [$29], or 98% off.
