Apple’s new Mac Pro will be manufactured in the U.S.

Apple’s upcoming high-end Mac Pro is set to enter production soon in Austin, Texas in the United States.
Apple first revealed the Mac Pro during its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) back in May.
“The Mac Pro is Apple’s most powerful computer ever and we’re proud to be building it in Austin. We thank the administration for their support enabling this opportunity,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement.
“We believe deeply in the power of American innovation. That’s why every Apple product is designed and engineered in the US, and made up of parts from 36 states, supporting 450,000 jobs with US suppliers, and we’re going to continue growing here.”
Manufacturers from a variety of other states, including Arizona, Maine, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont, will also supply parts for the high-end work station level computer.
While Apple has confirmed the Mac Pro is set to start at $5,999 USD (roughly $8,060 CAD), Canadian pricing for the Pro has not yet been revealed. Apple plans to start shipping the Mac Pro later this year. The Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999 USD (roughly $6,716 CAD).
Canadian pricing for the Pro Display XDR has also not been confirmed by Apple yet.
Comments