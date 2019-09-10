News
PREVIOUS|

Apple TV+ streaming service to launch on November 1 in Canada

Sep 10, 2019

1:24 PM EDT

0 comments

Apple has confirmed that its TV+ streaming service will launch on November 1st, 2019 in Canada.

In its fall iPhone event, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that the service will cost $5.99 CAD. This subscription will include a family account to offer multiple users access to the service.

On top of that, Apple says it will offer a free one-year subscription to the service with the purchase of any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or iPod touch.

Some of the shows available at launch include:

  • The Morning Showdrama starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell
  • See — shot-in-Vancouver drama with Jason Momoa
  • Dickinson — Emily Dickinson comedy-drama series starring Hailee Steinfeld
  • For All Mankind — alternate history drama where the Russians beat the U.S. to the moon

A full breakdown of what’s coming to the service at launch can be found here. Following November, Apple will release new original series on TV+ every month.

Related Articles

News

Aug 24, 2019

3:12 PM EDT

Breaking Bad movie to release on Netflix in October [Update]

News

Sep 9, 2019

11:45 AM EDT

Twitch launches public beta for first official Apple TV app

News

Sep 10, 2019

2:12 PM EDT

Apple’s new mass-market iPhone is here, and it’s called the iPhone 11

News

Sep 10, 2019

2:28 PM EDT

iPhone 11 Pro models come with fast charger in the box

Comments