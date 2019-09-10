Apple has confirmed that its TV+ streaming service will launch on November 1st, 2019 in Canada.
In its fall iPhone event, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that the service will cost $5.99 CAD. This subscription will include a family account to offer multiple users access to the service.
On top of that, Apple says it will offer a free one-year subscription to the service with the purchase of any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or iPod touch.
Some of the shows available at launch include:
- The Morning Show — drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell
- See — shot-in-Vancouver drama with Jason Momoa
- Dickinson — Emily Dickinson comedy-drama series starring Hailee Steinfeld
- For All Mankind — alternate history drama where the Russians beat the U.S. to the moon
A full breakdown of what’s coming to the service at launch can be found here. Following November, Apple will release new original series on TV+ every month.
