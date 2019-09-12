Google Pixel 4 XL face unlock, themes and gaming leaks online

Here are more Google Pixel 4 XL leaks.
First things first, reportedly a retailer in Hanoi, Vietnam is selling near-complete device samples right from the assembly line, which is why the device is getting leaked so much.
The latest leaked review from Genk.vn, first spotted by Android Police, reveals a lot more information about the unreleased handset.
Genk.vn officially confirms the white Pixel 4 XL does not have a glossy back but features a rough texture. Similar to the iPhone 11 Pro, this device will not be a fingerprint magnet, thank God.
The phone will also let users save selfies like it was previous without flipping the camera orientation. Currently, when Pixels take selfies, the phone will save a mirrored version and everything is flipped. However, the Pixel 4 will have the option to reverse that effect.
In addition, Google’s Pixel 4 XL will have new Pixel themes presets, titled Crayon, Collage and Ash, however, users have the option to customize these themes.
Genk.vn’s review also shows off the Pixel 4 XL’s facial recognition feature. Similar to the iPhone X and Mate 20 Pro users will have to rotate their head in order for the phone to get a good look at the user’s face.
And for all those wondering, the Pixel 4 XL still has Active Edge.
Another video shared to YouTube shows off the Pixel 4 XL’s gaming chops.
Youtuber Re.lab posted a video playing PUBG Mobile on the Pixel 4 XL. With a 90Hz refresh rate feature, the Pixel 4 XL was able to handle the game with hardly any lag, even with the settings turned up (though 90fps can’t always be translated well into video). While it does sport a 90Hz refresh rate, the device’s Snapdragon 855 processor and increased RAM are also helping it run the title so smoothly.
9to5Google who first discovered the video points out that PUBG Mobile is not yet optimized for the 4 XL as the device’s rounded corners cut off some of the game’s user interface.
Image credit: Genk.vn
Source: Genk.vn, Re.lab Via: Android Police, 9to5Google
