Amazon to unveil new Alexa-enabled devices on September 25

Amazon has announced a ‘devices and services’ media event on September 25th at its headquarters in Seattle.
The details of what the company will unveil are sparse, but it’s expected the massive online retailer will show off new hardware for the upcoming holiday season.
Similar to its 2018 event, Amazon launched several new Alexa-enabled products — many that did not come to Canada right away — such as the microwave, wall clock, new Echo Dot, an Echo Show and the Echo Link and Link Amp.
We have sent an email to Amazon Canada for further details on what to expect.
Recently, Amazon Canada launched the Fire TV Cube and new Fire TV soundbar in Canada.
Source: Amazon
