Google Assistant Routines interface updated with user friendly design

Google has updated the look of the ‘Routines’ page within the Google Assistant app to give it more of a Material Design feel as well as making it more user-friendly.
If you’re unfamiliar with Routines, they’re preset commands for Google Assistant. For example, you could say “Ok Google, good morning,” and the assistant would launch into a Routine consisting of telling you the weather, news, transit times and then play music.
The Routines page now has some subtle pops of colour for each of the six already made Routines. There’s also a much more prominent ‘Add a Routine’ button at the top of the screen.
There is still no icon for your custom-made Routines, but the interface for setting them up is cleaner and uses clearer vocabulary.
Overall, it’s a more straightforward process now.
You can learn more about Routines on Google’s support page.
Via: 9to5Google
