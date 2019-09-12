Business
Telus to offer free Wi-Fi on Ottawa’s O-Train Confederation Line

Sep 12, 2019

5:56 PM EDT

Telus will soon provide free Wi-Fi to those riding Ottawa’s O-Train Confederation Line.

Specifically, the free service will come to three downtown, underground Line 1 stations, as well as door-to-door cellular service.

Going forward, Telus plans to deploy small cells to all O-Train stations.

Altogether, the O-Train Confederation Line is a $2.13-billion transit project that is jointly funded by the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario and the City of Ottawa. The trains are capable of carrying up to 10,700 passengers per hour in each direction and will travel between 13 stations every five minutes or less (during high-traffic hours).

The O-Train will open on September 14th.

Source: City of Ottawa

