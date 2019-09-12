Dotmobile complete proposed MVNO registration with CRTC

Dotmobile has completed its registration with the CRTC as a proposed full Mobile Virtual Network Operator.
A news release from the company indicated that Data On Tap, which is building dotmobile, completed the registration with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).
The requirements to become an MVNO are that there needs to be a core network solution, the ability to handle customer bills and provisions and a wholesale agreement with a Mobile Network Operator. These agreements need to be met within 365 days of registration.
“We decided early on to be a full MVNO — to deploy our own cloud core infrastructure because of its scalability, flexibility, modern capabilities, and ability to offer differentiated service. Today we are one step closer to launching affordable and awesome wireless service,” says Algis Akstinas, CEO of dotmobile.
MVNOs sell mobile phone service by wholesale purchasing the use of another company’s existing infrastructure, then reselling service at generally lower rates. MVNOs are not a market force in Canada for wireless services due to the fact that the CRTC does not compel carriers to sell network use to providers that don’t build their own infrastructure, but there are hundreds of mobile MVNOs in operation in the U.S.
Dotmobile launched its website a few weeks before the Liberal government announced a policy directive to the CRTC that would require it to make decisions using competition, affordability, consumer interest and innovation in mind.
In February, the CRTC launched a review of the state of Canada’s wireless market and whether or not MVNOs need to be mandated. A hearing is set to take place on January 2020.
Data On Tap indicated in the news release that it intends to participate in the hearing.
