Google Pixel 4 XL will reportedly release in peach-like orange colour

The Google Pixel 4 XL will reportedly release in orange, white and black.
Typically Google only launches its phones in three colours, so it’s possible this is the final variant for the upcoming handset.
This leak comes from Germany-based leaker Roland Quandt (@rquandt). Quandt says that while the colour is officially called “orange,” he predicts it’ll adopt a more peachy hue.
Pixel 4 (XL) coming in "Orange", too.
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 6, 2019
Quandt hasn’t shared any images of the handset yet, though it’s likely he will before the phone officially launches.
The orange Pixel 4 will likely release alongside the other two colour variants. It’s currently unclear if both the Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 4 will get the orange colour variant.
The Pixel 4 series will likely launch in October, similar to previous years.
A hands-on video of a black Pixel 4 recently leaked.
Source: Roland Quandt
