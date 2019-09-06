Google Pixel 4 series spotted on Geekbench with 4GB of RAM

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were recently spotted on Geekbench, listed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, Android 10 and surprisingly, only 4GB of RAM.
Rumours previously suggested that the Pixel 4 series would feature 6GB of RAM, but if this spec sheet is accurate, that doesn’t seem to be the case.
These could have been prototype devices, with the final product launching with 6GB of RAM. It’s also possible the Pixel 4 could release with multiple RAM configuration.
Typically, Google sells the Pixel series in two different storage capacities — 64GB and 128GB. It’s possible this time around the standard 64GB version might feature 4GB of RAM with the 128GB sporting 6GB of RAM.
Based on leaks we expect the Pixel 4 to feature a 5.7-inch display and the Pixel 4 XL to sport a 6.3-inch screen. Both devices will feature a Project Soli radar for motion gestures as well as a 90Hz display refresh rate.
The Pixel 4 recently leaked in a hands-on video.
