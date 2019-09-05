Google Pixel 4 black and white models leaked in hands-on video

Google can’t seem to catch a break.
It looks like the Pixel 4 has leaked in black and white in a new hands-on video,
The video showcases the Pixel 4’s Pixel 2-esque top bezel, slim bottom bezel and its rounded corners. Additionally, it shows that Google got rid of the two-tone soft-touch back glass in favour of a design reminiscent of Apple’s iPhone X. The power button on the black variant is white, while an orange button is featured on the white model.
The video also confirms the square-shaped camera setup with a slight camera bump. There’s no headphone jack and no rear-facing fingerprint scanner. It’s still unclear if the phone will feature an in-display sensor or rely solely on face-scanning technology.
The video doesn’t indicate exactly which Pixel 4 device this is, though it’s likely the Pixel 4 XL considering its size.
Another Pixel 4-related leak indicates that the phone will feature a 90Hz display. XDA Developers dug deep into Android 10‘s source code to discover that the phone will feature a 90Hz display. XDA’s Mishaal Rahman also learned that Google is preparing software that will detect when a video is playing so the Pixel 4 can automatically adjust to a higher refresh rate.
Additionally, a recent leak revealed that Motion Sense would only work in certain countries, including Canada.
Source: Halo Mobile, SlashLeaks, Weibo, XDA Developers
