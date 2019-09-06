News
Some Rogers subscribers receiving 8GB for $60 unlimited retention plan

If you're a Rogers customer this deal could be for you

Sep 6, 2019

1:11 PM EDT

0 comments

Some existing Rogers subscribers have been able to call into the carrier’s retention department and get an 8GB plan with unlimited throttled overage data for $60 CAD per month.

The Red Flag Deals user that posted the deal said that they were offered a 5GB plan with a 3GB bonus. It’s also a Rogers Infinite plan, which means you get unlimited data that is throttled after you burn through your 8GB. Further, it comes with unlimited texting, Canada-wide calling and voicemail.

Another user mentions that they were able to get the deal by just calling customer support instead of the retentions department to get this plan.

Source: Red Flag Deals

