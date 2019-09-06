Some existing Rogers subscribers have been able to call into the carrier’s retention department and get an 8GB plan with unlimited throttled overage data for $60 CAD per month.
The Red Flag Deals user that posted the deal said that they were offered a 5GB plan with a 3GB bonus. It’s also a Rogers Infinite plan, which means you get unlimited data that is throttled after you burn through your 8GB. Further, it comes with unlimited texting, Canada-wide calling and voicemail.
Another user mentions that they were able to get the deal by just calling customer support instead of the retentions department to get this plan.
Source: Red Flag Deals
