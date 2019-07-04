Samsung Galaxy Note 10 reportedly features TOF camera

Kolen, a South Korean company that makes lenses for smartphones, is reportedly making time-of-flight (TOF) camera lenses for Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 series.
ETNews reports that Kolen has manufactured a new plant in Vietnam due to its partnership with Samsung.
“We are planning to produce lenses through our new plant in Vietnam according to Samsung Electronics’ plan to expand [the] application of TOF lenses for its smartphones,” a representative of Kolen told ETNews.
Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G both use a TOF camera. With four new Note 10 models on the horizon, it makes sense for Kolen to make a new plant so that it can meet demand.
Reportedly, Samsung manufactures more than half of its smartphones in Vietnam, which explains why Kolen’s new plant is in the country.
Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 10 on August 7th.
Source: ETNews
