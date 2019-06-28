News
Blurry photos of Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ surfaces online

Jun 28, 2019

3:04 PM EDT

Blurry live pictures of the flagship Note 10 have surfaced online. Notably, the phone is called the Note 10+, not the Note 10 Pro as previous leaks had suggested.

The front of the phone showcases the hole punch display at the centre, instead of the top right, like Samsung’s Galaxy S 10 series.

The phone has a rectangular shape, similar to the Galaxy Note 9. The handset also sports a curved display, a common characteristic of Samsung’s flagships.

One of the photos is quite blurry, so it’s difficult to make out the rear-facing cameras. However, the non-descriptive image does showcase a vertical camera setup.

The pictures come from @MrTechTalkTV.

The Galaxy Note 10+ will likely launch alongside the Note 10 in August.

Source: @Mr_TechTalkTV, Via: Android Police

