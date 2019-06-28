Blurry photos of Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ surfaces online

Blurry live pictures of the flagship Note 10 have surfaced online. Notably, the phone is called the Note 10+, not the Note 10 Pro as previous leaks had suggested.
Here is the first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ It'll be called the Galaxy Note 10+ and not the Note 10 Pro as previous rumors have suggested. https://t.co/YBqM4qZ6i3 pic.twitter.com/WwEClducEk
— TechTalkTV (@Mr_TechTalkTV) June 28, 2019
The front of the phone showcases the hole punch display at the centre, instead of the top right, like Samsung’s Galaxy S 10 series.
The phone has a rectangular shape, similar to the Galaxy Note 9. The handset also sports a curved display, a common characteristic of Samsung’s flagships.
One of the photos is quite blurry, so it’s difficult to make out the rear-facing cameras. However, the non-descriptive image does showcase a vertical camera setup.
The pictures come from @MrTechTalkTV.
The Galaxy Note 10+ will likely launch alongside the Note 10 in August.
Source: @Mr_TechTalkTV, Via: Android Police
Comments