Samsung reveals Galaxy S10 5G smartphone at Unpacked event

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy S10 5G, the South Korean company’s first 5G enabled smartphone at its Unpacked event in San Francisco.
The phone sits tall at 6.7 inches with an OLED display and a 4500mAh battery.
“That’s the world’s biggest screen and the biggest battery on a Galaxy device,” Drew Blackard, Samsung’s product marketing manager, said at the event.
Blackard noted that the phone will help the company chart “the path for the next generation of galaxies” in the coming years.
Many industry leaders have said that a 5G enabled phone would require a large chipset and would potentially make the phone bulky, but it is very evident that Samsung’s 5G phone is sleek and classy.
“Today we are putting the power of this incredible network in the palm of your hands,” Blackard said.
He noted that 5G would help bring on as many as one million devices per square kilometre, which is 10 times more than what is possible today.
DJ Koh, president of mobile communication business at Samsung, said that U.S. telecommunications carrier Verizon will help sell this phone.
Verizon customers will be the first to get the 5G enabled phone in their hands.
News on when the phone is set to be released to the public and pricing is yet to be announced.
It’s unlikely the 5G-enabled phone is not coming, considering that the spectrum necessary to function the phone is not available in Canada yet. The federal government has announced that spectrum auctions are set to take place in 2020 and 2021.
More to come…
