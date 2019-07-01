Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 10 to be unveiled on August 7th

As expected, Samsung has confirmed the official unveiling of its flagship Galaxy Note smartphone is set for August 7th in New York.
On its social media channels, Samsung revealed that it’s ‘Time to level up’ and the next Galaxy Unpacked event will reveal all the details about the Note 10, which will broadcast a live stream starting at 4:00 pm EST.
Time to level up. Galaxy Unpacked on August 7, 2019. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/2CtFPjFCAr
— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 2, 2019
The invite reveals the S Pen drawing a camera lens, which could be a reference to the rumoured camera coming to the S Pen.
