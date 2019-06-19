Samsung to launch Galaxy Note 10 on August 7: report

Samsung will launch its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10, on August 7th, according to CNET writer Shara Tibken.
Citing “people familiar with the company’s plans,” Tibken writes that Samsung will unveil the Note 10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Last year, Samsung launched the Note 9 at the same venue.
Recent reports, courtesy of frequent device leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, suggest the Note 10 won’t include a headphone jack and physical Bixby button. According to Hemmerstoffer, Samsung will also release a Pro variant of the Note 10 that will feature an additional time-of-flight sensor, a larger display and beefed up internal specs.
Source: CNET
