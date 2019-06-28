Plex gets server notifications on iOS and Android for new media and more

Plex, the client-server media player system, is finally adding server notifications to its Android and iOS apps so users can get notified about new media, server maintenance and more.
In a recent blog post, Plex outlined the new feature, noting that it wanted to introduce notifications to the platform for a long time.
Now, notifications are here, and they’re easy to set up. Users just need to open their Media Server settings and flip the switch. Then, in the iOS or Android app, users can customize which notifications they receive.
Plex added several notification options. For example, Plex can notify you every time your child plays something, someone adds a movie to your server and more.
There are also notifications for server maintenance tasks. For example, Plex can now notify you when your database finishes backing up or when a new user accesses your server for the first time.
On top of this, Plex says these new notification events will also trigger webhooks, so those who want to automate tasks can build cool projects with those hooks.
Currently, push notifications are available as part of a preview on Plex Pass. To take advantage of the new features, make sure your Plex server is signed in with a Plex Pass and is up to date, and download the latest Android or iOS update.
You can learn more on the Plex blog or on the app’s support site.
Source: Plex
Comments