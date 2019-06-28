News
PREVIOUS|

Google testing Snapchat-like features in Android Messages

Jun 28, 2019

3:05 PM EDT

0 comments

Android Messages app icon

Google has started testing Snapchat-like filter effects in its Android Messages app, as outlined by XDA Developers.

Users are currently seeing five filters in the app. The filers include a plane, balloons, firework, confetti, and angel feature.

You can find the feature in the camera viewfinder and can select the effects tab when you go to send a picture. The picture will then send as an MMS, SMS, or RCS message depending on your phone.

These types of filters have become popular thanks to platforms like Snapchat and Instagram. However, Google is only testing five filters, while the other platforms currently have dozens. Perhaps we could see more filters in the future.

The update comes as Google is attempting to make Android Messages a competitor to iMessage. It should be noted that since this a test, it may not be currently available to all users.

Source: XDA Developers

Related Articles

News

Dec 28, 2018

2:53 PM EDT

Spam protection feature rolling out to some Messages’ users

News

Dec 27, 2018

1:46 PM EDT

Chrome OS code suggests Google plans to migrate Messages web app to Google.com

News

Feb 25, 2019

3:01 AM EDT

Google is adding Assistant to Android Messages

Comments