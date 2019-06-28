Google testing Snapchat-like features in Android Messages

Google has started testing Snapchat-like filter effects in its Android Messages app, as outlined by XDA Developers.
Users are currently seeing five filters in the app. The filers include a plane, balloons, firework, confetti, and angel feature.
You can find the feature in the camera viewfinder and can select the effects tab when you go to send a picture. The picture will then send as an MMS, SMS, or RCS message depending on your phone.
These types of filters have become popular thanks to platforms like Snapchat and Instagram. However, Google is only testing five filters, while the other platforms currently have dozens. Perhaps we could see more filters in the future.
The update comes as Google is attempting to make Android Messages a competitor to iMessage. It should be noted that since this a test, it may not be currently available to all users.
Source: XDA Developers
