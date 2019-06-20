News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to feature a three-stop variable aperture and physical buttons

Jun 20, 2019

1:11 PM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 may `have a three-stop variable aperture. This leak comes from Ice Universe who reportedly received the information from Samsung China engineers.

The variable aperture will feature stops at f/1.5, f/1.8 and f/2.4, according to the leak. The Galaxy Note 10 would not be the first handset with a variable aperture, however. The Galaxy S9 featured a lens that can adjust its variable to f/1.5 and f/2.4.

Adjusting the aperture allows users to manually decide how much light hits the sensor, which is helpful when trying to take a photograph where it’s dark or there is limited lighting.

Previous leaks suggested that Samsung will launch four Galaxy Note 10 models. It’s unclear if all four handsets will sport the three stop variable aperture lens.

On top of the Note 10 sporting a variable aperture, a new leak from Android Police points to the handset sporting physical buttons. Previous rumours indicated the Galaxy Note 10 would lack physical buttons and instead support fake pressure sensitive ones, similar to the HTC U12+. Now, however, AP says it received information from a “reliable source,” saying otherwise.

A recent report suggests that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 10 series on August 7th at an Unpacked event in New York City.

Source: Android Police, Ice Universe

