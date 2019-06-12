Rogers to offer $75 unlimited data plans with no overage fees starting tomorrow

Taking a page from U.S. carriers, Toronto-based national carrier Rogers will begin offering unlimited data plans with no overage charges starting tomorrow.
Rogers said that later this summer it will also launch new financing options that will give customers “more affordable smartphone and device opportunities.”
Rogers’ Infinite plans with unlimited wireless data will start at $75 CAD for 10GB of high-speed data for every line.
It noted that beyond this, customers will be able to use unlimited data at reduced speeds that will allow customers to do “simple browsing, engaging in social media, streaming video, and sending email and text messages.”
If customers need more high-speed data, they can buy a ‘Speed Pass’ to add 3GB of data for $15 CAD.
Customers are also able to pool data with their family and friends, Rogers said.
“Canadians want worry-free wireless and these new plans will give our customers peace of mind so they can use as much data as they want,” Rogers CEO Joe Natale said. “This is about putting our customers first, and helping them get the most out of their wireless services. These plans represent another critical step forward in our commitment to creating the best experience for our customers.”
Rogers said financing options will be available later this summer “so customers can purchase any device they want at $0, any day of the year.” Once that device is paid off, they will only have to pay for their monthly service, Rogers said.
The carrier noted that these new plans will be part of a “comprehensive multi-year program to invest and improve our customer experience.”
“These new plans will help our customers unleash the full potential of 4G wireless services today and 5G wireless services tomorrow,” Natale said.
These plans come a few months after the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) launched a review on “the state” of the mobile wireless market and “whether further action is required to improve choice and affordability for Canadians.”
The review will begin in January 2020.
