Pixel 4 could include hands-free gestures courtesy of Google’s Project Soli

The Pixel 4 will integrate Google’s Project Soli radar sensor, according to a new report from 9to5Google.
The search giant first showed Soli off at its I/O 2015 developer conference. Originally created by the company’s Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) division, the fingernail-sized chip enables hands-free gestures on a device.
In a separate report, XDA Developers writes that Android Q includes code that suggests Google is developing a feature that will allow users to skip and silence media with the help of gestures. What’s more, the same code references an “Aware” sensor. While the two aren’t necessarily correlated, it’s likely Aware and Soli are one and the same.
Should the Pixel 4 include hands-free gestures, it won’t be the first phone to include such functionality. Earlier this year, the LG G8 ThinQ launched with “Air Motion” gestures. It will be interesting whether Google can make a compelling argument for the feature; on the G8, hands-free gestures feel half baked.
Source: 9to5Google, XDA Developers
