CRTC launches review on mobile wireless market, examining choices, affordability

The CRTC has launched a review on “the state” of the mobile wireless market and “whether further action is required to improve choice and affordability for Canadians.”
The February 28th press release said the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is also asking for comments on whether or not Wi-Fi-first MVNOs should have mandated access to the networks of the Big Three, “until they are able to establish themselves in the market.”
The Commission is also looking to see whether regulatory measures are needed when 5G is deployed in the Canadian market. Canadian carriers and those wishing to participate in the proceeding have until May 15th to make interventions and can make further comments by October 23rd. The hearing will begin on January 13th, 2020 at 9 am.
“While the wireless industry has grown and evolved over the last few years, progress has been slow in certain areas. We are concerned as to whether the needs of Canadians are being fully met. We want to ensure that all Canadians benefit from a robust and competitive mobile wireless market that provides a choice of affordable and innovative services,” Ian Scott, CRTC’s chairperson, said in the release.
The announcement of the review comes two days after Innovation, Science and Economic Minister Navdeep Bains announced his proposal for a directive that would require the CRTC to consider “competition, affordability, consumer interest and innovation” when making decisions.
This is the second time the federal government has issued a proposed directive to the CRTC in 13 years. In particular, Bains told MobileSyrup that the proposed directive was “prompted” after specific decisions relating to Wi-Fi first MVNOs were made in 2018.
Source: CRTC
Comments